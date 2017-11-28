DA: 10 arrested after 3-year investigation into major drug trafficking operation

(WHDH) — Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced that 10 people were arrested after an investigation into a major drug trafficking operation in Massachusetts.

The arrests come after a three-year investigation of Kevin Fraga and his brother Alex Fraga, leaders of the Fraga Drug Trafficking Organization, according to investigators.

Authorities say that in March 2017, investigators secured a wiretap and learned that James Ramirez, of Dorchester, was supplying the Fraga brothers with large quantities of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine for further distribution.

Ramirez delivered the drugs to the Fraga brothers in Hyannis using vehicles specially outfitted with “hides” to conceal the drugs from law enforcement, according to investigators. They say the Fraga brothers the distributed the narcotics to lower level distributors and users that were identified through interceptions on their phones.

Authorities say law enforcement officials secured numerous search warrants and seized approximately six kilos of heroin and fentanyl, about one kilo of cocaine, two kilogram presses, 4,500 fentanyl pills disguised as 30mg Oxycodone pills and 6 firearms.

The Fraga brothers, Ramirez, Ramirez’s girlfriend and Kelvin Chalas were arrested following the bust. In August, the Fraga’s and Ramirez were hit with federal drug distribution charges. They have all since pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Since then, investigators say they established probable cause to make 10 additional arrests in connection with the operation.

The following individuals were arrested on charges of conspiring to distribute heroin:

Tiarah Geggatt Michael Quest Brittany Poillucci Lucas Dossantos Marcos Silva-Feijao Sergio Banach Timothy Daffinee Katherine Sullivan Allen Beckwith Justin Irwin

