DA: 33-year-old man fatally stabbed in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal overnight stabbing in Lynn.

A spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office says a 33-year-old man was stabbed at about 2 a.m. Thursday on Union Street.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name was not immediately made public.

There have been no arrests.

No other information was available.

