DA: 83 weapons and 10,000 rounds found in Lexington home

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Middlesex County DA confirmed that dozens of weapons were found after a raid of a Lexington man’s home Thursday night.

State Police and bomb squad raided the home of Robert Ivarson’s in Lexington who was charged earlier this week with committing hate crimes against his neighbors.

During the raid they found 83 firearms, including rifles, shot guns and pistols, and 10,000 rounds of ammo.

Ivarson was not licensed to carry any of the weapons.

Also taken from Ivarson’s home was a hat with a swastika on it.

Robert Ivarson was charged in court on Tuesday after what neighbors say was a year of racially-charged harassment.

Ivarson allegedly threw 30-40 banana peels in his neighbors’ driveway and slashed their car tires.

Police said they set up security cameras to catch the suspect and said they caught Ivarson in the act after viewing the footage.

Ivarson lives in the home with his parents.

His parents are cooperating with the investigation and are not believed to be involved in any of the events.

