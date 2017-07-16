LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) – The Essex County District Attorney’s Office says an arrest has been made in a fatal stabbing that occurred in Lynn, Sunday morning.

Lynn Police responded to apartment on 145 Lewis Street Sunday for a report of a possible stabbing.

Officials found Keenan Barr, 27, of Lynn, suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Salem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

George McBrier, 50, of Lynn, was arrested and charged with murder following the fatal stabbing in the apartment building where he lives in Lynn.

The suspect was transported to Lynn Union Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office. He was discharged and taken into police custody.

McBrier is expected to be arraigned Monday in Lynn District Court.

