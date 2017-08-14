CHELMSFORD, Mass. (WHDH) – Middlesex County District Attorney Marion Ryan says officials have recovered what they believe is the body of a 16-year-old girl who went messing after a jet ski crash in Chelmsford.

Authorities did not give an exact location of where they found the girl in the Merrimack River, but they say she was wearing a life vest.

Local and state police, along with fire crews, had searched into the early morning hours for the missing girl Sunday night into Monday. That search resumed early Monday morning.

Family members told 7News that the girl was on a jet ski with her boyfriend on the Merrimack River when they were struck from behind by another jet ski.

Boats scoured the water while a helicopter searched from above, but nothing was apparently found.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl from Lowell, was a passenger on the jet ski and was apparently wearing a yellow life vest.

Two jet skis were taken away from the scene.

In a news conference, police said that Douglas Dematos, 32, has been arrested for several charges including operating a jet ski under the influence of liquor.

He was arraigned in his hospital bed on Monday, and is being held on $7,500 bail.

Dematos is due back in court in September. Prosecutors say the charges against may be upgraded by that time.

Police say they believe the suspect and victim knew each other. The jet skis were operating at night and without proper lighting.

