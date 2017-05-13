RUTLAND, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a 2-year-old boy has died after he was run over in the driveway of his family’s home.

Worcester (WUS’-tur) County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.’s office said Saturday that officers responded to the home in Rutland around noon Friday for a report of a child hit by a vehicle. The child was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center.

Authorities say the death appears to be an accident.

An investigation is underway. No one has been identified.

