DA clears troopers who shot, killed suspect in cop killing

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have determined that the police officers who shot and killed a man suspected of killing a cop last year acted reasonably and lawfully.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office on Wednesday released its findings in the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Jorge Zambrano.

Authorities say Massachusetts State Police troopers had attempted to arrest Zambrano in Oxford when he shot and wounded a trooper on May 22, 2016. Two troopers returned fire, killing Zambrano.

The report says Zambrano had shot Auburn police Officer Ronald Tarentino multiple times during a traffic stop earlier that day. Tarentino died at a hospital.

The report found that shell casings at the scene where Tarentino was shot matched a firearm found in the Zambrano’s hands.

It concluded that the troopers’ use of deadly force was appropriate.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)