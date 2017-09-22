FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A man fatally shot his young son late Thursday night inside a home in Foxbrough before turning the gun on himself, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morissey said

Local police responded just before midnight to 79 East Street for a report of an apparent murder-suicide and found two people dead inside the home. They then requested backup from the Massachusetts State Police and found a flammable liquid that had been spread around in the home.

Morissey says Anthony Scaccia murdered his 6-year-old son with a handgun before killing himself. He says Scaccia was found dead in a bed from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Foxborough Police Chief William Baker says Scaccia tried to set the home on fire, but the boy’s grandmother who was home, put the blaze out as she called police. The boy’s mother was also in the home when the incident played out.

Baker says Scaccia was denied a gun permit in July and that he was known to police. Scaccia was arrested on Sept. 16 and his wife had a restraining order against him stemming from prior domestic violence issues, according to police.

At this time, it’s not clear how Scaccia gained access to the home. Police say a suicide note was found at the scene. It’s not clear what the note said.

The murder-suicide is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)