FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Foxborough Police Department along with Massachusetts State Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Foxborough.

Local police requested that State Police respond to 79 East St. to assist with an investigation Friday around 12:30 a.m., said Dave Procopio, director of media communications for

Massachusetts State Police.

At this time, it appears that a fathered killed his young son, then himself, the Norfolk District Attorney’s office said.

The D.A.’s office plans on holding a press conference at 9:30 a.m. with more information.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

