EVERETT, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to raping a young woman and leaving her in freezing weather outside the driveway of a home, where she nearly died.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett police said Tuesday that 21-year-old Sami Sherif was sentenced Friday to up to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Authorities say the victim had been at a party in Everett and was last seen leaving with Sherif in 2015. The temperature that night was 18 degrees.

Sherif told police he walked the victim home. He acknowledged the victim was intoxicated and claimed they had consensual sex. He said he couldn’t carry the victim so he left her.

Authorities say she was found by a resident. She suffered from hypothermia and had been given a 30 percent chance of survival.

