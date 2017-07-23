LEOMINSTER, Mass. (WHDH) – Police in Leominster have arrested a man in connection with his girlfriend’s death.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office says a woman was found dead in a State Street apartment, early Sunday morning.

The woman was visiting her boyfriend’s apartment at 25 State Street, according to the DA’s office. Leominster Fire and Police, and Medstar ambulance responded that address after a 911 call.

The victim’s name is being withheld until her family has been notified.

Jose Cortes, 58, of Leominster, was arrested and charged with murder. He is expected to be arraigned in Leominster District Court.

The woman’s cause of death is not yet known. The investigation is ongoing.

