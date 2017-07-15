DA: Man arrested in connection with woman’s suspicious death

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the suspicious death of a woman.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says her office and Waltham police are investigating the death of a woman in her 30s whose body was found early Saturday in a residence. Officers had responded to a report of an assault on a female.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Derrick Lopez, of Waltham, was arrested on assault charges. It couldn’t be determined Saturday if he is being represented by an attorney.

The investigation is ongoing.

