DA: Man bludgeoned mother, grandparents, caretaker to death at Groton home

AYER, Mass. (WHDH/AP) – A not-guilty plea has been entered on behalf of a recent college graduate charged in the brutal killings of three family members and a caretaker at a Groton home.

Twenty-two-year-old Orion Krause, of Rockport, Maine, was ordered held without bail at Bridgewater State Hospital pending a competency hearing at his arraignment on murder charges Monday in Ayer.

An elderly man and woman and two middle-aged women were killed Friday. No names have been released. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says the victims appeared to have died of blunt force trauma. She says a baseball bat was recovered at the scene.

Ryan called the situation “a tragic incident of family violence.” She says the victims were Krause’s mother, grandparents and his grandparents’ caretaker. The bodies of his family members were said to be found inside the home, while the caretaker’s body was found outside.

Krause is an Oberlin College graduate and jazz drummer. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

Police are still at the scene of the murders as their investigation continues.

