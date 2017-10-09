LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have charged a Lowell man they say gathered about $76,000 in donations for charities that did not exist.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office says 25-year-old Zachary Noonan was charged last week with three counts of larceny over $250. He was granted $100 bail and ordered to wear a monitoring device should he make bail.

Authorities say Noonan once worked for an advertising company that solicited fund for nonprofits. After his employment ended, he continued soliciting money for charities that purportedly benefited child cancer patients, firefighters and veterans. In many cases, the fake charities had names similar to legitimate charities.

The district attorney says Noonan kept most of the money for his own use.

A working number for Noonan could not immediately be located.

