DA: Man fatally stabbed at motel, juvenile in custody

YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Authorities on Cape Cod say a man is dead after a stabbing at a motel and a juvenile is in police custody.

Yarmouth police went to the Beach `n’ Towne Motel on Route 28 shortly before 9 p.m. Friday after a report of a stabbing.

The man who died has been identified as James Dean, who was said to be approximately 43-years-old.

The juvenile who was taken into custody was not identified because of his age and there was no immediate word on charges.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said the case remains under investigation.

