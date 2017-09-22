DA: Man kills young son, tries to torch home before killing self in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — A man fatally shot his young son late Thursday night inside a home in Foxborough before turning the gun on himself, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morissey announced Friday morning.

Police said they responded just before midnight to 79 East St. after a 911 call reporting a medical emergency and found two people dead inside the home. They then requested backup from the Massachusetts State Police and found a flammable liquid that had been spread around in the home.

Morissey said William Scaccia, 49, murdered his son Anthony with a handgun before killing himself. He said Scaccia was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

“First responders came to the scene and located 6-year-old Anthony Scaccia, suffering from single gunshot wound. He was taken to Norwood Hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” said Morissey.

Foxborough Police Chief William Baker said Scaccia tried to set the home on fire but the boy’s grandmother woke up and extinguished the blaze out as she called for help. Baker said officers found a burned carpet upon arrival at the scene and a gas-like substance in the hallway and on the stairs.

The boy’s mother was at work when the incident played out, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

Baker said Scaccia was denied a gun permit in July and that he was known to police. Scaccia was arrested on Sept. 16 for illegally possessing a firearm. He was released on Monday and ordered to refrain from carrying a gun, according to court documents.

“As far as we know, he was not living at the house at the time,” Bakers said of Scaccia. “We’ve had a fairly significant history. The most critical part of this story in my opinion is the loss of this innocent child.”

At this time, it’s not clear how Scaccia gained access to the home, but it’s apparent that he had an ongoing relationship with the boy’s mother. Police said a note was found at the scene but it is not clear what the note contained. The motive of the murder is not known at this time.

“We have recovered a note. It makes it easier for us to at least make the conclusion that this a murder-suicide,” said Morissey.

Anthony was just starting kindergarten. The Foxborough superintendent issued a statement saying “our hearts go out to this sweet little boy who was just starting his educational journey.”

“I literally just heard him laughing, playing and giggling in the backyard. I can’t even believe it,” said Katelynn Broccoli.

Broccoli said residents in the area were aware of a history of domestic violence between Scaccia and the boy’s mother.

“I guess they separated a couple of months ago, but he was crazy. I remember hearing him yelling over there and thinking man, that guy has problems,” said Broccoli.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.