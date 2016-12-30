DA: Man sentenced to prison for assaulting wife, 3 children

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a New Bedford man will spend three to five years in prison for assaulting his wife and children.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office announced Thursday that 40-year-old Sandy Little was sentenced after pleading guilty last week in Fall River to assault and battery charges. Little will serve two years of probation when he’s released from prison.

Quinn’s office says Little pushed his 7-year-old and 10-year-old sons to the ground during an argument in October. He grabbed his wife by the hair and kneed his 15-year-old son in the face, seriously injuring his nose, when the boy tried to intervene.

Authorities say Little’s wife drove to the New Bedford police department to report the assault.

