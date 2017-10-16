DA: Man threatened to kill police officer before officer shot him in Everett

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - An officer-involved shooting in Everett has sparked an investigation.

Around midnight, Everett Police Department notified Massachusetts State Police about the incident that involved an Everett police officer on Broadway at Second Street, State Police said.

Troopers from the State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the State Police Ballistics Unit responded to the scene.

The Middlesex District Attorney said an Everett police officer seated in his cruiser in the area of Broadway and Second Street got approached by individuals who said that there was a man walking up the street stating that he wanted to kill a police officer.

The officer stepped out of his cruiser and approached the man, leading to an encounter, the D.A. continued.

The officer subsequently shot the 48-year-old man who was transported to a Boston-area hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to the D.A.

Officials allegedly recovered two knives at the scene.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and Everett Police are currently investigating the non-fatal shooting.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)