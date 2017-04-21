DA: Massachusetts woman’s disappearance a homicide

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A prosecutor says the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman in early March is now considered a homicide and her husband, who has died in an apparent suicide, is the “sole suspect.”

Berkshire District Attorney David Capeless on Friday for the first time identified 42-year-old Charles Reidy as a suspect in the presumed death of 39-year-old Joanne Ringer.

Ringer was last seen March 2, the day she was scheduled to start her first shift as a taxi driver in Easthampton. Her car was found abandoned in Easthampton on March 6.

Reidy was found dead April 7 in the garage of the couple’s Clarksburg home.

Capeless says authorities have searched the rural areas around Clarksburg for Ringer with no success.

Reidy’s ex-girlfriend is facing obstruction of justice charges in the case.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus