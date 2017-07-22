DA: Missing man found dead in apartment

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating after a man was found dead in a Brockton apartment.

The Plymouth County district attorney’s office said Saturday that the 42-year-old man had been dead for a significant period of time and his body showed signs of severe trauma.

Authorities say family members had reported the man missing on Monday. Police were alerted to the body on Friday night by someone who reported a foul odor near the Elmcourt Hotel.

The man has not been identified.

