DA: Motorcyclist struck, killed by car in Woburn

WOBURN, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a motorcyclist was struck and killed by a car Tuesday night in Woburn.

Officers responded just before 7 p.m. to Steven Drive at Russell Street for a report of collision between a motorcycle and sedan and found the body of a motorcyclist on the ground, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Investigators identified the motorcycle operator as Kevin McDonald, 20.

Authorities say the driver of the car remained at the scene. No charges have been filed.

The incident is under investigation.

