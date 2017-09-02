DA: Officer fatally shot man who ran toward cops with knife

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say police fatally shot a man after he allegedly ran toward them with a knife in Massachusetts.

The Berkshire district attorney’s office says Daniel Gillis was shot Friday afternoon in Pittsfield.

The office says a witness had told police that Gillis was upset and intoxicated after being fired from his job earlier that day. Authorities say that when police arrived at his home, he wouldn’t let them in.

Authorities say Gillis barricaded himself in the home and then ran out the back door and confronted officers while armed with the knife.

The office says Gillis did not comply with repeated orders to stop and drop the knife. Authorities say the Pittsfield man was shot by Officer Christopher Colello.

Gillis died at an area hospital.

The shooting is under investigation.

