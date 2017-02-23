DA releases DNA profile of ‘person of interest’ in Vanessa Marcotte’s murder

PRINCETON, MA (WHDH) - The Worcester County District Attorney released the DNA profile of the “person of interest” wanted in connection with Vanessa Marcotte’s murder last August.

Marcotte, 27, lived in New York City and worked for Google. She was home last summer visiting her parents in Princeton when she went out jogging and disappeared. Hours later, her dead body was found in the woods.

DNA samples from the crime scene were sent to the State Police Crime Lab and a private lab in Virginia, which created a profile of the person police are looking for.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said the person is a Hispanic or Latino male around 30 years old of average height with an athletic build. Early said the man either has very short hair or a shaved head and would have scratches on his face, neck and upper body. Sources told 7News Marcotte tried to fight off her attacker, likely the reason the suspect would have scratches on his body.

Early said they do not have a specific suspect in mind but they are hoping the profile will get them new leads.

