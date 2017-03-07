DA releases sketch of man wanted in connection with 3 rapes, 2 murders

BROCKTON (WHDH) - The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office released Tuesday the sketch of man who they said is wanted in connection with two murders and three rapes in the Brockton area.

The composite sketch was generated through the use of DNA phenotyping, District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Tuesday.

Investigators said two of the rapes were reported in the fall of 2013 and the third in January of 2014. In each case, Cruz said the women were violently assaulted, beaten and dumped on the side of the road.

Cruz said investigators were able to link DNA evidence in all three rapes to the same person.

In December of 2014, the bodies of two women were found in the woods near North Quincy Street in Brockton. Authorities identified one of the victims as 20-year-old Ashley Mylett, of Brockton, and the other as 50-year-old Linda Schufeldt.

Investigators have reason to believe the man wanted for the rapes is connected with the murders, according to Cruz. He said the DNA from the rapes matched Mylett’s body.

Cruz said all of the female victims worked as prostitutes and that the suspect targeted them.

The person of interest is described as a 25-year-old man who weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)