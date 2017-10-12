DA: Woman struck, killed by car outside Westford Market Basket

WESTFORD, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a woman was killed Thursday outside the Market Basket in Westford after a collision left her pinned under her own car.

Investigators say a woman in her 50s was loading groceries into the back of her car when a second vehicle struck it, causing it to roll backwards, pinning her underneath.

The woman’s name was not released.

A section of the parking lot was roped off with crime scene tape for several hours.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio says a crash reconstruction team is at the scene.

The incident is under investigation. No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; it will be updated as more information becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)