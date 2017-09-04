DACA recipient at Northeastern worried for program’s future

BOSTON (WHDH) — A “dreamer” attending college in Boston is concerned about the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, saying she feels “betrayed” by the country she calls home.

“It’s definitely a breach of trust from the government. I definitely feel betrayed,” said Valeria Do Vale, a sophomore at Northeastern University.

Do Vale is an undocumented immigrant from Brazil who came to the United States when she was 7 years old with her mother and younger sister. She has lived in the United States for 13 years and said she considers America her home.

When Do Vale was 18, she said her teachers encouraged her to apply for DACA so she could get a Social Security card and apply to college. After graduating high school, Do Vale enrolled at Northeastern. DACA also provided her a work permit so she could pay for her education and a week later, she got a job as a waitress.

DACA also ensured that Do Vale would not be deported. There is now concern that President Donald Trump could end DACA, putting Do Vale and thousands of others in Boston at risk of getting kicked out of the country.

“It’s just hard. My mom is sitting there like, what are we going to do? We can’t go back. We’re in danger,” Do Vale tearfully told 7News.

