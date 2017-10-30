Dad, baby pulled from car stuck in flooded mall parking lot

LEOMINSTER (WHDH) - Fire officials say a father and his 14-month-old child were pulled from a car stuck in a flooded parking lot in Leominster.

Crews responded Monday morning to the Whitney Field Mall for a rescue call.

Officials say the parking lot became flooded because the nearby Nashua River was unable to drain properly after the torrential rain that hammered the area overnight.

The man accidentally drove into an overflow area in the lot and was unable to make it out, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

No additional details were immediately available.

