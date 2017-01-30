Dad gets life term in beating death of newborn daughter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Providence man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years after he was convicted of beating his newborn daughter to death five years ago.

Christopher Jimenez was found guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of his daughter, Christina.

Jimenez was sentenced on Friday.

Authorities say the 30-year-old Jimenez beat his 5-week-old daughter in June 2012. She was hospitalized and taken off life support more than two weeks later.

Prosecutors say the girl suffered four skull fractures and more than two dozen rib fractures, as well as broken legs, fingers and toes.

Her mother, Mayra Gonzalez, was convicted of child neglect in 2013.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)