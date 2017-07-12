COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — The father of a Vermont man killed in a military training mission in Mississippi says his son told him he had the best job in the Marine Corps.

Kevin Johnson, of Colchester, Vermont, says his son, 46-year-old Gunnery Sgt. Brendan Johnson, enjoyed his work, especially the chance to see the world from the air.

Johnson said Brendan was looking to retire next year and possibly return to school for a master’s degree and then move from Newburgh, New York, to Montana, where his wife, Anna, is from.

The couple, who met and married in Fort Worth, Texas, shortly after 9/11, didn’t have a formal ceremony. They renewed their vows in September in Montana with their families present.

Monday’s crash killed 15 Marines and a Navy sailor. It was the deadliest Marine crash in more than a decade.

