Dad of teen struck by cab: Backpack of books saved her life

Police Lights

NEW YORK (AP) — The father of a 13-year-old New York City girl struck by a livery cab when its driver suffered a heart attack says her backpack full of books saved her life.

Police say the crash occurred Thursday morning as the teen was standing on a street corner near her home in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn.

Officials say the cab driver had a heart attack at the wheel. Street surveillance video shows the runaway car jumping the curb at a high rate of speed and hitting the girl from behind as she tried to get out of the way.

The impact sent her onto the hood. She suffered a leg fracture and was treated at a hospital.

The cab driver remains hospitalized in critical condition.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus