Dad pleads guilty to shaking infant, causing fatal injuries

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine father accused of killing his 3-month-old son faces up to 15 years in prison.

Eugene “Charlie” Martineau of Standish pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter under an agreement in which prosecutors dropped a murder charge. The agreement calls for a sentence recommendation of 10 to 15 years in prison.

No sentencing date has been set.

Martineau told state police that he violently shook one of his premature twins, Leo Josephs, in October 2015. The other infant, a girl was still in the hospital at the time. She’s in the process of being adopted by her maternal grandparents.

Investigators said baby Leo suffered ongoing abuse and had multiple injuries. Martineau’s lawyer, Clifford Strike, said Martineau was “overwhelmed” by his responsibilities as caregiver in a crowded house.

