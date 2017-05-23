Dad pleads sentenced to 15 years for death of infant son

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine father who caused the death of one of his premature twins by violently shaking him is going to prison for 15 years.

A judge imposed the sentence Tuesday on Eugene “Charlie” Martineau of Standish, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter under an agreement in which a murder charge was dropped.

Martineau told state police that he violently shook 3-month-old Leo Josephs in October 2015. The other infant, a girl, was still in the hospital at the time.

Martineau’s lawyer, Clifford Strike, said previously Martineau was “overwhelmed” by his responsibilities as caregiver in a crowded house. Investigators said baby Leo suffered ongoing abuse and had multiple injuries including a broken wrist, ankle and ribs.

