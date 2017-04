BOSTON (WHDH) - 7News healthcast has new information about how you can prevent cancer.

A study done at Mass General Hospital says that taking a daily aspirin could reduce your risk of contracting the disease.

Health officials say people’s risk of dying from cancer was seven to 15 percent lower for people who took aspirin regularly.

