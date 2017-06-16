Daily Show opening exhibit that will feature Trump’s tweets

NEW YORK (WHDH) - President Trump’s tweet will now be on display in New York City.

The Daily Show is opening an exhibit dedicated to the President’s Twitter. It is located a block and a half from Trump Tower.

The exhibit will include a timeline of President Trump’s memorable tweets. It will also have a Trump nickname generator and testimonials from people that the president has targeted on the social media site.

A siren will go off in the exhibit every time President Trump tweets.

The exhibit will only be open for this weekend.

