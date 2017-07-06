‘Dangerous’ level-three sex offender captured on Cape Cod

Yarmouth Police say the have captured a “dangerous” level-three sex offender who had been wanted in connection with a slew of crimes.

Kevin F. Cahoon was said to be involved in several recent break-ins in the area. Authorities said he also failed to appear in court following an arrest for the rape of a special needs adult.

Cahoon, 53, has a long record of violent criminal charges. He was incarcerated for over 20 years and his current address or location is unknown.

Police said that they received word that he would try to obtain a firearm and shoot officers when confronted because he did not want to go back to prison. Cahoon was said to be considered “armed and dangerous.”

