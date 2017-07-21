Dangerous rip currents raising concerns at Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, NH (WHDH) - Dangerous rip currents at one of New England’s most popular beaches are raising concerns for beachgoers and lifeguards in New Hampshire.

On Wednesday, 48 people caught in rip currents were rescued from the water at Hampton Beach, prompting a warning from safety officials. It marks more than a third of all rescues made last summer.

“Ninety-percent of those we rescue are kids on boogie boards,” said James Donahue of the Hampton Beach Patrol. “We had some elderly people that we rescued.”

Donahue said water currents over the winter months change the sand patterns, increasing the risk for rip currents in the summer.

“Swim parallel to the shoreline,” Donahue said when asked how to avoid getting caught in the currents.

Officials are asking swimmers to stay out of the water if there is not a lifeguard on duty.

Eleven people were pulled from the water on Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)