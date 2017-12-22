BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory is in effect for many areas across Massachusetts as snow gives way to freezing rain and icy conditions overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Most of New Hampshire is under a winter storm warning. Dangerous travel conditions have caused reduced speeds on some major highways, while a major interstate has been closed.

The advisory covers parts of Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, Middlesex, Essex, Worcester, Hampden, Norfolk and Suffolk counties.

Points north of the Mass. Pike, 1-3 inches of snow was expected. Areas along the Massachusetts-New Hampshire line were more likely to see 3 inches. Boston, Worcester and southeastern areas saw a coating to an inch. Areas in southern New Hampshire and extending north are expected see up to 6 inches before the storm moves out.

Snow worked its way in by mid-morning, persisted through the afternoon in some areas and lingered into the evening. Freezing rain and drizzle is expected to create icy roadways overnight Friday as cold temperatures linger into the weekend.

A prolonged period of icing will take hold as snow transitions to rain that will freeze on contact. Travel conditions are expecting to be poor Friday night into Saturday morning. Motorists are urged to use caution.

MassDOT says all lanes on I-495 south is closed between Exit 17 in Franklin and Exit 14 in Plainville due to freezing rain.

The speed limit on I-93 in New Hampshire has been reduced to 45 mph due to snow-covered roads. The Massachusetts Turnpike has had its speed reduced to 40 mph, extending from Millbury to the New York line.

Snow is again expected to impact travel on Christmas Day. Christmas Eve looks to be clear at this time.

