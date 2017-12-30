Dangerous wind chills continue to take hold of Massachusetts

(WHDH) — Dangerous wind chills are continuing to take hold of Massachusetts.

Several cities throughout Massachusetts had record breaking cold this week, and the frigid air is here to stay into the middle of next week.

Residents can also expect snowfall Saturday night. The majority of the state will see a coating to an inch, while southeastern Massachusetts will see one to three inches of snow. The Cape and the Islands could see three to five inches of snow.

A winter weather advisory was issued for the Islands Saturday from noon until 1 a.m. Sunday. Wind chills on Sunday in the Boston area are expected to be between 0 and -10.

First Night Boston celebrations are still on Sunday. Temperatures will be very cold and those planning to attend are urged to bundle up.

The record low in Boston on New Year’s Eve is -3 degrees. This year, the temperature is expected to be closer to -1 degrees.

Few inches of snow later today and this evening for some. Bitter cold for all on New Year's Eve/Day as wind chills push -20! pic.twitter.com/BS2RG4dHrO — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 30, 2017

For those heading to Foxborough for the Patriots game on Sunday, the temperature will most likely hover around 14 degrees, with wind chills between 0 and -5 at kickoff.

For more, click here to visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)