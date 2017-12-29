BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts cities dealt with record breaking cold Thursday; this frigid air is here to stay into the middle of next week.

Arctic air is here to say into the middle of next week. Plan ahead and stay warm! #7News pic.twitter.com/YY8415epEe — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) December 29, 2017

Boston had record cold Thursday with the highs coming in at 12 degrees. The coldest temperature on record is back in 1924 at 18 degrees.

Worcester also had record cold with a high of 6 degrees, breaking a previous record set back in 1976.

Boston & Worcester dealt with record breaking cold yesterday! Frigid air stays will us today into the weekend. #7News pic.twitter.com/xI55Hai0Gb — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) December 29, 2017

Massachusetts will experience subzero wind chills throughout Friday.

Dangerous cold stays with us this Friday, with sub zero wind chills throughout the day. #7News pic.twitter.com/xTM6X5lDdQ — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) December 29, 2017

Officials warned of hypothermia and frostbite as frigid temperatures settle in.

Bay Staters are urged to limit time spent outdoors, bring animals inside and to dress in layers.

Residents can also expect snowfall Saturday night.

The majority of the state will see a coating to an inch, while southeastern Massachusetts will see one to three inches of snow. The Cape and the Islands could see three to five inches of snow.

