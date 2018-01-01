BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is dealing with a frigid New Year’s Day.

A wind chill advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. Monday. Wind chills in some areas were between -10 to -25. Temperatures dipped down to zero degrees in Boston on Monday morning.

Dangerous cold, and potentially record breaking cold this New Year's Day morning. Wind Chill Advisory in effect through AM. Stay safe! #7News pic.twitter.com/qsvHDVbusw — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 1, 2018

New Year’s Day could also bring record breaking cold. Temperatures won’t climb out of the mid teens.

In Boston, record cold was set in 1918 at -3 degrees, while Worcester reached -5 degrees in the same year.

Worcester has a better chance at breaking the record, with temperatures possibly dipping down to -6 degrees.

Here's a peak at our potentially record breaking cold this morning! Worcester stands the best chance at breaking their record! #7News pic.twitter.com/9DPxwgOCmT — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 1, 2018

The extreme cold has officials warning about the dangers of frostbite. If possible, Bay Staters are urged to stay indoors.

Overnight temperatures are expected to dip into the negatives and single digits. Temps will push into the high teens on Tuesday.

The temperatures begin to inch towards the average high of 37 degrees in Boston in the middle of the week before tumbling into more arctic air by the end of the week.

Snow and strong winds could cause for a messy Thursday for coastal areas.

We've got a mid-week tease as we inch towards our average high of 37° in Boston..only to tumble into more arctic air by the end of the week. #7News pic.twitter.com/PRct6yrnI3 — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 1, 2018

Click here to get the full forecast.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)