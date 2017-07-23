Dangerously high levels of chlorine in country club pool sends six to hospital

Police say six people were rushed to the hospital after being exposed to dangerously high levels of chlorine at a country club pool in Connecticut.

According to authorities, the victims were exposed to the high levels of chlorine after a power outage.

The outage caused the pump to release excessive amounts of chlorine into the pool.

There is no word on the condition of the six victims.

