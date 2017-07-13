Danny Amendola is first NFL player to sign with Ford Models

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Danny Amendola, New England Patriots wide receiver, is now the first NFL player to sign with Ford Models.

In a statement, Ford Models said that signing Danny Amendola will show the world that he can hold his own in the fashion world, in addition to the football world.

Amendola attended Fashion Week earlier this year and is dating a model, Olivia Culpo. Culpo, a Rhode Island native, was Miss Universe and Miss USA in 2012.

Amendola has joked about the fact he believes Brady is still the best dressed Patriot, and that there are several good-looking guys on the team.

7News spoke with some Patriots fans who all support Amendola’s decision to sign with the New York modeling agency.

