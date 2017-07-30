Danvers Police: Armed robbery suspect at McDonalds arrested after attempting to flee

DANVERS (WHDH) - The Danvers Police Department said there was an armed robbery at the McDonalds at 135 Andover Street, Route 114, at 7:49 am on Sunday.

Police said the suspect, Ryan Hussien, 25 or Peabody, did not stop his car after police located him leaving the McDonalds.

Authorities chased the suspect until he crashed his car on Route-1N at Route-95 in Danvers.

Hussien got out of his car and began running from police.

Danvers Police and Detectives, Mass State Police, Mass State K-9, Mass State Air Wing, and Topsfield Police were able to find and arrest Hussien at 11:30 am on Sunday.

Officials said Hussien is being held until his arraignment at Salem District Court on Monday.

Hussien is charged with armed robbery.

