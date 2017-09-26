Daring police officer rescues skunk with head stuck in cup

(WHDH) — A daring police officer in Maine recently rescued a skunk that was wandering around a parking lot with its head stuck in a cup.

The York Police Department said in a Facebook post that motorcycle officer David McKinnon was the one to come to the skunk’s assistance.

In the video, McKinnon struggled to free the skunk from the cup, but let out a sigh of relief after.

“Never in a million years. That was a first,” McKinnon said of the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)