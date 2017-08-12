Dartmouth Police arrested man wanted in connection to Tiverton, RI house break

DARTMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Dartmouth Police said they arrested Michael Joseph Couto, 49, of Mattapoisett, on Friday in connection to a Tiverton, RI house break.

During the house break, Couto attempted to run over a Tiverton Police officer.

On Friday at 12:45 p.m., a Dartmouth Police officer spotted Couto’s 2005 Mercedes on Hixville Road, which was used in the house break.

The officer then followed the suspect until marked Dartmouth Police units arrived.

When the officers approached Couto, he attempted to hit a Dartmouth cruiser and escaped.

Officers quickly located Couto’s abandoned car on the Highland Avenue railroad tracks.

The Massachusetts State Air Wing said they were able to locate Couto.

He was taken into custody and has been charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon to with a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Stop, Speeding, Negligent Operation, and Marked Lanes Violation.

