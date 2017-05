DARTMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Dartmouth Police are getting serious about the law.

Police posted a picture of a little girl behind the wheel of her pink car.

In the picture the police captain can be seen giving her a written warning for being, ‘too darn cute!’

