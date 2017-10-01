Dartmouth Police investigating car v. pedestrian crash early Sunday morning

DARTMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Dartmouth Police said they are investigating a crash that happened on Sunday around 5:20 a.m. involving a car and a pedestrian.

Officials said the accident occurred near 64 Chase Road.

The driver of the car, a 22-year-old Dartmouth woman, collided with the 18-year-old male pedestrian from Hyde Park.

Authorities took the man to St. Luke’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No names have been released.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Dartmouth Police are continuing their investigation. 7News will bring updates.

