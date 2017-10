DARTMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Dartmouth Police said they arrested a Level 3 sex offender at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The offender, Brad Santos, was arrested on two outstanding warrants for failure to register in the state of Massachusetts.

Santos was found and arrested at a motel on Dartmouth.

Officers said they arrested Santos without incident.

