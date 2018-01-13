Dartmouth Police: Off-duty officer performs CPR at local restaurant

DARTMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Darmouth Police said one of their off-duty officers, Lisa Dacosta, performed CPR on a man suffering an apparent heart attack.

The incident happened on Friday around 7 p.m. at Gumbo’s Restaurant in Dartmouth.

The officer immediately began performing CPR on the man until other first responders arrived on scene.

The man was transported to an area hospital. His current condition is unknown.

