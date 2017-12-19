Dartmouth police spoof ‘Stranger Things’ with hilarious holiday video

DARTMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - The Dartmouth Police Department spoofed the hit show “Stranger Things,” releasing a hilarious video on their Facebook page.

The department said they thought it would be appropriate to make the video “since we saw A LOT of ‘Stranger Things’ in 2017.”

The video featured an officer responding to a home for a report of a dragon eating a cat, and Eleven eating Eggo waffles with the officer, among other things.

Check out the parody below!

